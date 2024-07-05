Lane closures at Jalan Pandan Utama – Jalan Pandan Mewah junction near Petron – flyover works, till Dec 31

Posted in Local News / By /

Lane closures at Jalan Pandan Utama – Jalan Pandan Mewah junction near Petron – flyover works, till Dec 31

Click to enlarge

Take note, Pandan residents. MPAJ has announced lane closures at the junction of Jalan Pandan Utama and Jalan Pandan Mewah, where the Petron station is. This is to make way for the construction of a flyover in the busy area, so it’s a case of susah-susah dahulu

Two lanes will be closed and contra lanes will be opened. As this is a busy intersection, there will be some inconvenience for future benefit. The closure will start on July 15 and will go on for the rest of the year, till December 31.

Follow the signs at the work area and drive safe. If you have an alternative route to get in and out of the MRR2, you might want to try it out to compare.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 