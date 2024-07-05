Lane closures at Jalan Pandan Utama – Jalan Pandan Mewah junction near Petron – flyover works, till Dec 31

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 5 2024 1:31 pm

Take note, Pandan residents. MPAJ has announced lane closures at the junction of Jalan Pandan Utama and Jalan Pandan Mewah, where the Petron station is. This is to make way for the construction of a flyover in the busy area, so it’s a case of susah-susah dahulu…

Two lanes will be closed and contra lanes will be opened. As this is a busy intersection, there will be some inconvenience for future benefit. The closure will start on July 15 and will go on for the rest of the year, till December 31.

Follow the signs at the work area and drive safe. If you have an alternative route to get in and out of the MRR2, you might want to try it out to compare.

