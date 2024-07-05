Proton eMas – more dealers urged to join as Pro-Net expands network to 18 showrooms, targets 25 by 2025

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / July 5 2024 4:09 pm

With Proton’s new eMas (stylised as e.MAS) electric vehicle brand slowly but surely building up to its 2025 launch, its custodian Pro-Net is looking for more dealers to join its network. The national carmaker’s new energy vehicle (NEV) subsidiary has recently expanded its list of showrooms by one, bringing the total number to 18.

Those 1S, 2S and 3S outlets, operated by 16 dealers, include four in Selangor, three in Kuala Lumpur and Perak, two in Pulau Pinang and Johor and one each in Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang and in East Malaysia in Sabah. Pro-Net says this expansion “underscores our commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive support to our customers,” with the goal of developing “community spaces” with “seamless digital platforms” and EV chargers.

Pro-Net is targeting to grow the number of outlets to 30 by 2025, and to that end, it is calling for more dealers to join the network. The company is specifically looking to build its presence in the central region (Kuala Lumpur and Selangor) as well as Alor Setar in Kedah, Kuala Terengganu, Seremban in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat and Muar in Johor, Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri in Sarawak, and Sandakan and Tawau in Sabah.

Proton eMas EV render by Theophilus Chin

“With the expansion of our Proton eMas dealership network, Pro-Net aspires to lead the national car industry in harnessing the transformative power of EVs to build a greener future. Our dealerships are not just points of sale but hubs of innovation and learning, dedicated to educating and inspiring individuals. This initiative marks our commitment to building greater trust among our customers, and we are determined to become the segment leader for national cars in the EV sector,” said Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang.

The first Proton eMas model, widely expected to be an electric SUV based on the Geely Galaxy E5, is set to debut next year. Tipped to be called either eMas7 or eMas E7, it will be built on the Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA) and share the E5’s mechanicals. This is rumoured to include a single front motor producing 218 PS (160 kW) to enable a top speed of 175 km/h, as well as either a 49.52 kWh or 60.22 kWh Aegis lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery delivering a CLTC-rated range of 440 km and 530 km respectively.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.