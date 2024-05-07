Geely Galaxy E5 revealed in China – new EV built on GEA; previews Proton’s upcoming EV in 2025?

Posted in Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / May 7 2024 12:40 pm

Geely has released official images of the E5, which is the first fully electric model in the company’s Galaxy series. Expected to go on sale in China in the second quarter of this year, the E5 will reportedly be priced around 150,000 to 200,000 yuan (about RM99k to RM131k).

According to reports, the E5 is built on the multi-powertrain-capable Geely Electric Architecture (GEA), which is derived from the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) that underpins vehicles like the Polestar 4, Volvo EM90 and Zeekr 001.

For now, the automaker is not revealing powertrain details aside from mentioning the E5 will come with its 11-in-1 intelligent electric drive and Shendun battery safety system. CarNewsChina reports a filing with China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) indicates the E5 will be offered with a single-motor setup rated at 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) for a top speed of 175 km/h, paired with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

In terms of dimensions, the E5 measures 4,615 mm long, 1,901 mm wide, 1,670 mm tall and has wheelbase of 2,750 mm. These figures suggest it to be a mid-size SUV with a footprint in the region of the current Honda CR-V we have here, which also means it isn’t larger than a Tesla Model Y.

As for the design, the E5 appears to draw inspiration from the Galaxy E8 sedan, with familiar cues being slim headlamps as well as light strips that wrap around the corners of the front bumper. We also spot concaved sections on either side of the closed-off grille that lead into air curtains, while the sides are slightly creased and have pop-out door handles.

Around back, there are full-width taillights with a dashed trim piece just above the Geely script, along with a subtle roof spoiler. Moving inside, we find a large infotainment touchscreen on the dashboard alongside a digital instrument cluster.

Elsewhere, there’s an asymmetric centre console that separates the driver from the front passenger, with the former having better access to a dial controller and the central air vents. The driver also gets a head-up display and hexagonal-shaped steering wheel, while both front occupants can store items in the cubby beneath the centre console.

As reported back in March this year, Proton said that its EV will be an all-new model that is co-developed by Proton and Geely, and it will not be a rebadged version of an existing model. With a starting price that is rather competitive (if sold as such here), could this be the base for Proton’s upcoming EV due next year?

