Proton EV in 2025 – all-new model being co-developed with Geely, not a rebadge of existing car: Roslan

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / March 27 2024 11:37 pm

National carmaker Proton is expecting to release its electric vehicle model in 2025, and this will be an all-new model that is co-developed by Proton and Geely, and it will not be a rebadged version of an existing model, Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah has said.

The upcoming, fully electric model from this joint development may spawn both a Geely version as well as a Proton version. This has completed its design and prototype stages, and it is currently undergoing testing, Roslan said. As for the segment of the EV, “We will let you know closer to the time of its launch,” the deputy CEO said, also not revealing the upcoming model’s bodystyle.

There will likely be a staggered release of announcements regarding Proton’s EV model, and the deputy CEO cites the smart brand’s introduction as an example, where announcements were made for the start of production, opening of bookings, and the like.

In this EV model’s joint development with Geely, Proton is contributing to the model’s R&D with input for its use in the Malaysian environment, Roslan said. Given the co-development between the two companies, there could be both a Geely version as well as a Proton version, the former being for other markets.

Regardless of the brand, all versions of the upcoming co-developed EV will initially be manufactured in China because manufacturing this model in Malaysia will require new facilities, said Roslan.

“The Malaysian government wants to expedite the release of this EV model, and the government currently still offers tax exemptions on fully imported (CBU) EVs, and at the same time we are planning for CKD local assembly,” Roslan added.

On the subject of China-based EV manufacturers which are offering products that are increasingly competitively priced in Malaysia, Proton is still evaluating pricing for this upcoming EV model.

“There needs to be a balance between battery range and price. There are many aspects which need evaluation, but we will offer the model at the best possible price. Our EV will be focused on affordability as well as functionality and practicality,” the Proton deputy CEO said.

The latest news from the national carmaker comes after its CEO, Li Chunrong stated that the carmaker is set to launch its own-brand EV “very soon”, echoing what Proton chairman Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar said during the launch of the Proton S670 last November. This is a step on from its previous target of releasing its EV by 2027.

