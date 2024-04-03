2024 Zeekr 001 sets DC fast charging record – 546 kW peak, 10-80% SoC in 11.5 min; 432 km range in 10 min

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / April 3 2024 1:37 pm

The updated Zeekr 001 has set a new record when it comes to peak DC charging capacity, reaching an impressive 546.4 kW in a recent demonstration. This comes just over a month after the Li Auto Mega showed that it can handle up to 521.2 kW.

In a video posted by Zeekr on its official Weibo account, a 001 fitted with a 95-kWh CATL Shenxing lihitum iron phosphate (LFP) battery took just 11 minutes and 28 seconds to get from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) while plugged into the company’s V3 supercharger that can deliver 600 kW.

The demonstration was carried out in a location with an ambient temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, and at the 80% mark, the 001 gained 473 km of range. The company added that the electric vehicle (EV) maintained a charging capacity of 540 kW when the battery was between a 10-35% SoC. For more figures, the 264 km of range was added in just five minutes and 432 km in 10 minutes.

One of the big changes for the latest 001 is the adoption of an 800V architecture that replaces the older 400V architecture and allows for the higher charging capacity. In addition to the Shenxing LFP battery, the 001 is also available with a Qilin nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery – both come from CATL. Visually, the 001 doesn’t look that different from its predecessor, but it is slightly larger at 4,977 mm long, 1,999 mm wide, 1,545 mm tall with a wheelbase that is 5 mm longer at 3,005 mm.

Launched in China in February this year, only the AWD We variant of the 001 comes with the 95-kWh Shenxing battery. This variant is priced at 269,000 yuan (about RM177k) and offers a CLTC-rated range of 675 km, a 0-100 km/h time of 3.5 seconds as well as a dual-motor setup with a total system output of 789 PS (778 hp or 580 kW) and 810 Nm of torque.

As for other variants in the line-up, the base RWD We is the same price as the AWD We but has a single electric motor in the rear rated at 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) and 440 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds. Its 100-kWh Qilin NMC battery provides 750 km of range, with Zeekr saying a 10-80% SoC will take 15 minutes – five minutes of charging will add 210 km of range.

The remaining two variants known as the AWD Me and AWD You are all-wheel drive and use the same dual-motor setup as the AWD We, but with the RWD We’s battery – these variants provide 705 km of range.

All variants of the latest 001 have a top speed of 240 km/h and come equipped with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system capable of outputting 6 kW as well as a vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) system that can provide up to 60 kW to charge other EVs. Higher-end variants come with dual-chamber air suspension.

The 001 has two Mobileye EyeQ5H chipsets to handle driver assistance systems, which are supported by a sensor suite that includes a lidar, cameras, millimeter-wave radars and ultrasonic radars. Full-speed adaptive cruiser control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and assist, front and rear cross traffic alert and assist, automatic parking assist, active lane change assist and more are standard across the range.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.