Geely EX5 launched in the UK – Proton eMas 7 twin, up to 430 km WLTP range, from RM183k to RM211k

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / September 18 2025 12:11 pm

Just two months after it was revealed that Geely would enter the UK, its first global EV, the EX5, has been launched there. The Proton eMas 7 twin offers similar specs to ours but not the same prices, which range from £31,990 (RM182,700) to £36,990 (RM211,200).

Three variants are being offered, all powered by the same front motor producing 218 PS (160 kW) and 320 Nm, plus the largest available 60.22 kWh Aegis “short blade” lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. Range is quoted at 430 km on the WLTP cycle, which is some 20 km further than our eMas 7 Premium, almost certainly due to the fact that the base SE trim is fitted with the one-inch-smaller 18-inch wheels.

Otherwise, the specs are pretty much identical, including DC fast charging from 30 to 80% in 20 minutes (the UK website lists peak power of 160 kW, but that’s likely an error given that the eMas 7 Premium that maxes out at 100 kW DC charges in the same time), support for up to 11 kW of AC charging and vehicle-to-load (V2L) and bi-directional charging functionality.

Equipment is also very similar to the eMas 7 Prime and Premium models, with the only difference being a mid-spec Pro model with the larger 19-inch rollers; like the eMas 7 Premium, the top-spec Max is the only one to get a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with driver’s side memory, 256-colour ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Flyme Audio system and a powered tailgate.

As per other markets, the Max also gets three things the Proton doesn’t – massaging seats, a front passenger ottoman and a front centre airbag. It was previously also reported that the EX5 would get suspension tuned by Lotus Engineering, although this wasn’t mentioned on the official website.

The introduction of the EX5 in the UK likely puts paid to rumours of Proton reentering the British market, given that the eMas 7 was the strongest candidate for exports to the country.





