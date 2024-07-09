2024 Peugeot 408 – win tickets to KL Fashion Week, trip to Paris to watch Paris Fashion Week 2025

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Jonathan Lee / July 9 2024 5:38 pm

Peugeot has taken over as the official automotive partner of Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW), the 2024 edition of which is happening from July 29 to August 4. To celebrate, Stellantis Malaysia is offering the chance to win tickets to check out the event in person, with the striking new Peugeot 408 as the star of the promotion.

From now until July 27, those who test drive the 408 and fill up an online form will be in the running to score tickets to either the Kit Woo Show on July 31 or the Design to Sustain Finale on August 2. A total of 50 pairs of tickets will be made available, with winners to be announced on the official Peugeot Malaysia Facebook and Instagram pages (they will also be contacted directly).

That’s not all – in conjunction with Peugeot’s global partnership with the Paris Fashion Week, those who purchase a 408 from now until October 31 will then stand a chance to win a three-day-two-night business-class trip for two to Paris to catch Paris Fashion Week 2025. Three lucky winners will be offered the opportunity to travel to the French capital, which also includes a visit to L’Aventure Peugeot Museum.

“The newly-launched Peugeot 408, having won the Red Dot Design Award in 2023, plays its role perfectly as the muse for this year’s show,” said Stellantis Malaysia managing director Jamie Francis Morais. “We are excited to offer our customers such an exclusive experience because, with Peugeot, you are not just getting a car, you are immersing yourself in the experience of ‘allure’, the language of attraction, and the endless possibilities of exhilaration and emotions.”

Launched in late April, the 408 is available in three variants – the Allure priced at RM146,055, the Premium at RM166,055 and the GT at RM196,055. All are powered by a PureTech 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 218 PS at 5,750 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm, sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

