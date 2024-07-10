Malaysian fuel prices July 2024 week two – RON97 remains at RM3.47, diesel continues at RM3.35 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / July 10 2024 5:38 pm

It’s time once again for the usual weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of July 11 to 17.

No change in the price of RON 97 petrol, which stays at the RM3.47 per litre price it was at last week, with RON 95 petrol also continuing on at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Likewise, there continues to be no change for diesel, which took on a price revision on June 10 when the government started its subsidy rationalisation programme for the fuel in Peninsular Malaysia. As such, Euro 5 B10 and B20 grades of the fuel continue to be priced at RM3.35 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 remains at RM3.55 per litre.

This has not affected retail pricing of diesel fuels in East Malaysia, which continues at RM2.15 per litre and RM2.35 per litre for the main grades and B7, respectively.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 17, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 28th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 287th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

