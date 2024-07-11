2024 BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport Pro in Malaysia – black bits, 21-inch wheels, ACC, RM5k more at RM400k

Two years on from the introduction of the facelifted G02 BMW X4, BMW Group Malaysia has added a new M Sport Pro variant of the xDrive30i. Taking over from the regular M Sport model, the “Pro” suffix denotes a higher level of standard kit for not much extra outlay.

Priced at RM399,800 on-the-road without insurance, the X4 xDrive30i M Sport Pro is only RM5,000 more expensive than its predecessor. That’s with the standard two-year, unlimited mileage warranty; add the five-year warranty and service package and this figure gets bumped up by RM26,700 to RM426,500.

Most of the changes are visual in nature, giving the X4 a meaner look. The adaptive LED headlights now get an all-black Shadowline look, paired with the extended Shadowline package that adorns the double kidney grille and rear BMW roundel surround in gloss black.

Further back, the twin tailpipe finishers are also finished in black chrome, while new 21-inch BMW Individual V-spoke style 726 multi-spoke wheels are an inch larger than the old style 699 rollers. These hide new red callipers for the unchanged M Sport brakes.

Meanwhile, a Qi wireless charger has been added, while the driver assistance kit has been bolstered with the addition of adaptive cruise control with stop and go. Unfortunately, you still only get the base Driving Assistant package (autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and rear collision warning), so there’s no lane-centring steering guidance to go with it.

No changes to the powertrain, so the X4 continues to be motivated by a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 252 PS from 5,200 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm. Equipped with a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive all-wheel drive, the coupé-style SUV gets from zero to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds before hitting a top speed of 240 km/h.

The M Sport Pro is available in Alpine White, Black Sapphire and the new M Brooklyn Grey; the old Phytonic Blue and Piemont Red hues have been nixed. Inside, you can spec the car with either Black or Tacora Red Vernasca leather upholstery.

