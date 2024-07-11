2025 Honda MSX125 Grom comes with new colours, official accessories include Comfort and Travel packs

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 11 2024 1:13 pm

For 2025 in Europe, the Honda MSX125 Grom is updated with new colours and now comes with a range of official Honda accessories. In Malaysia, the Grom was introduced late 2016 for the 2017 model year, priced at RM11,128.

However, the Grom disappeared from Boon Siew Honda’s catalogue in 2018 and there seems to be no sign of the mini bike making an appearance. Meanwhile, in Thailand, the Grom has seen a surge in popularity with many Thai riders using it as an urban runabout.

In Europe, the MSX 125 Grom gets three new colours for 2025 – Candy Blue, Pearl White and Matte Black Metallic. There is also new bodywork, giving the Grom an aggressive look with restyled side panels and new sporting undercowl.

Adorned with the new Grom logo, bodywork is easily detachable for customisation to the owner’s taste using stickers, graphics or wraps. Adding to the Grom’s attraction are the two “Packs” on offer from the official Honda accessories catalogue.

First of these is the Comfort pack, designed to enhance rider comfort. This comprises of hand guards in black to divert air away from the rider’s hands and forearms while the dark tinted meter cover provides protects the chest and shoulders.

The Travel pack adds carrying capacity to the Grom, increasing the mini bike’s versatility. Saddle bags designed exclusively from the Grom offer a combined 10-litres of capacity.

Contents are protected by a waterproof inner liner, and each bag comes with handle and straps for easy carrying when dismounted. The rear carrier comes as part of the Travel pack and makes a convenient luggage base for the attachment of larger items.

There is also a rear seat bag that offers 15-litres of carrying capacity, expandable to 22-litres, and comes complete with rain cover and carrying handle. Otherwise no mechanical changes to the Grom.

Power comes from a single-cylinder, air-cooled mill displacing 125 cc and fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi. This gives the Grom 9.65 hp at 7,250 rpm with 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

A five-speed gearbox and chain final drive delivers engine power to the rear wheel. Fuel is carried in a 6.0-litre tank and seat heigh is set at 761 mm, with weight claimed to be 103 kg.

The Grom rolls on 12-inch wheels fitted with 120/70 rubber in front and 130/70 tyre at the back. Braking uses single hydraulic discs front and rear, with suspension done with upside-down telescopic forks in front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.

