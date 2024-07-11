Mitsubishi Xpander production in Malaysia reaches 40k milestone – 40,000th buyer to get RM10k holiday

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / July 11 2024 1:12 pm

You must know someone like that in work or in sports, the guy who goes about his business quietly, efficient but avoids attention. The Mitsubishi Xpander could be like that person – you don’t hear much about it but the seven-seater MPV has reached the 40,000 units production milestone in Malaysia.

And to celebrate the achievement, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has launched a campaign to hunt for the lucky 40,000th Xpander customer. Lucky because he or she will also drive away with a RM10,000 travel voucher for a vacation of the winner’s choice. That’s the grand prize, but there’s also a ‘full range of rewards available at all showrooms’.

“Our journey in Malaysia has been nothing short of extraordinary and reaching the 40,000th unit sales milestone for the Xpander is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our customers,” said MMM CEO Shinya Ikeda, adding that the Xpander has retained its position as Malaysia’s No.1 non-national MPV for the first half of 2024.

“Since the Xpander’s introduction to Malaysian roads in 2020, the locally assembled MPV has consistently captivated customers with its stylish design, good handling, and superior drivability. We hope that the Xpander has brought many enjoyable adventures for our customers and that they continue to ‘Live Life Beyond Limits’ with the Xpander,” he added.

From July 13-28, MMM’s authorised dealers will be having a nationwide showroom event from 10am to 4pm. Visitors can expect special rebates and bonuses, the company says.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.