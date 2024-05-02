Mitsubishi Xpander continues to be top-selling non-national MPV in Malaysia – 11,384 units sold in FY2023

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / May 2 2024 12:53 pm

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced that the Xpander has held on to its title of best-selling non-national MPV in the 2023 financial year, having sold 11,384 units of the B-segment MPV model from April 2023 to March 2024.

“We are thrilled to witness the Xpander’s continued dominance in Malaysia. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles that resonate with the needs and preferences of Malaysian customers,” the company said in a statement.

Following its debut in Indonesia in 2017, the Xpander arrived in Malaysia in 2020, packing a 4A91 1.5 litre MIVEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that makes 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission.

2024 Mitsubishi Triton AT Premium Limited Edition

This model brought exterior dimensions surpassing those of the Honda BR-V in all measures – 18 mm longer (4,475 mm), 15 mm wider (1,750 mm) and 23 mm taller (1,700 mm), with a 113 mm longer wheelbase (2,775 mm), with 205 mm of ground clearance.

The Xpander is a locally assembled (CKD) model that is made in Pekan, Pahang, and prices for the seven-seater B-segment MPV start from RM100,980 on-the-road without insurance.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia also stated that 8,636 units of the Triton pick-up truck were sold in the 2023 financial year, retaining its position as the second best-selling pick-up truck in Malaysia for this period.

This year, the Triton AT Premium limited edition variant was launched in January, bringing a host of equipment to differentiate it from its stablemates; check out our live image gallery of the double-cab pick-up truck, here.

