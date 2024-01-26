2024 Mitsubishi Triton AT Premium limited edition – RM136k, macho looks at a more affordable price point

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / January 26 2024 4:45 pm

Here are live images of the limited edition Mitsubishi Triton AT Premium, announced this week with a range of macho-looking aesthetic upgrades. Priced at RM135,900 on-the-road without insurance, there’s no price increase from the regular AT Premium, but Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia says that limited units are available.

First, the upgraded AT Premium can only be had in White Diamond, contrasted by red-black-grey decals that cover the rear doors, sides of the bed and the tailgate. Other additions include a sports bar, door visors as well as gloss black overfenders that look similar to the ones on the hardcore-looking Triton Phantom Plus from 2022.

The wheels also look like the ones on the Phantom Plus, albeit without model branding on the centre caps, and are wrapped with the same Yokohama Geolander A/T G015 rubber. Rounding off the exterior changes is a front bumper that appears to be inspired by the one on the Triton Athlete. You also won’t miss the three red ‘teeth’ on the skid plates. Not shown in the official images, but we like this car’s Asia Cross Country Rally champion sticker at the back.

Inside, changes are limited to illuminated scuff plates and headrests with a pattern that resembles the exterior decals.

Everything else is as per the regular AT Premium, which is powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel with 181 PS and 430 Nm of torque. The MIVEC engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and part-time four-wheel drive system with Easy Select 4WD.

Features include projector halogen headlamps, halogen DRLs, front and rear fog lamps, keyless start, a touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers, automatic air-conditioning, cruise control, leatherette upholstery, ABS/EBD/BA, stability control, hill start assist, hill descent control, two airbags, a dashcam and a reverse camera. The warranty is for five years, unlimited-mileage.

GALLERY: 2024 Mitsubishi Triton AT Premium limited edition

