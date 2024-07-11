Works ministry’s MyJalan app received 16,410 complaints since Aug 2023 – 87.51% cases solved

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 11 2024 9:55 am

Did you know that there’s an app for you to send in complaints about road conditions? The works ministry’s MyJalan app was launched in August 2023 and as of July 5 this year, has received 16,410 reports from the public.

Aside from broken roads, the reports include cases of malfunctioning traffic lights, street lamps, signboards, road furniture and public facilities.

Of the total, only 30.01% (4,925 reports) involved roads under KKR, and the other 11,485 reports were of roads under local councils, kampung roads (under ministry of rural and regional development, and district office) and agriculture roads (jalan pertanian, under department of irrigation and drainage). These reports were forwarded to the relevant departments.

Of the roads under the works ministry, 4,310 (87.51%) reports have been solved, of which 3,476 (80.65%) were settled in one to 15 days, and 834 (19.53%) were resolved after 15 days. There are 615 pending reports, KKR said – see the graphics above.

The MyJalan mobile app is one of the initiatives by the works ministry to give road users an extra avenue to make complaints related to road damage, and the app aims to increase the level of safety and comfort of road users, and reduce the number of road accidents caused by damaged roads. Here’s how to download the app and make a complaint.

