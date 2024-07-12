2024 MINI Cooper S in Malaysia – 204 PS F66 petrol model gets official price of RM279,888, RM24k more

The new F66 MINI Cooper S (not to be confused with the all-new, all-electric J01 Cooper SE that has just been launched) was previewed at the Malaysia Autoshow back in May, but we’ve finally gotten official pricing for the petrol-powered model.

As the estimated price suggested, the three-door hatch is quite a bit more expensive than before, retailing at RM279,888 on-the-road without insurance – a staggering RM23,660 increase over the outgoing F56. Included in this figure is a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; with the four-year warranty and service package, this jumps up to RM290,288.

Despite sharing a similar design to its electric sibling, the Cooper S is actually a heavily-revised version of the F56. As such, the mechanicals remain identical, not least of which being the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces slightly more power – 204 PS and 300 Nm of torque, an increase of 12 PS and 20 Nm over the old model.

All this is routed to the same seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, enabling the car to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds (a tenth of a second faster than before) on its way to a top speed of 242 km/h. Fuel consumption is rated at between 6.1 and 6.4 litres per 100 km.

Standard kit includes adaptive LED headlights, matrix LED taillights (both with customisable light signatures) and 18-inch Slide Spoke two-tone alloy wheels. Inside, you get keyless entry and start, the MINI Digital Key Plus, a 3D-knitted dashboard covering, manual seats upholstered in grey and black Vecsin faux leather and dashboard light pattern projectors.

In terms of tech, you’ll find a 9.4-inch OLED circular infotainment touchscreen running on the Android-based MINI Operating System 9, augmented reality navigation, a head-up display, a Qi wireless charger, park assist, a reversing assistant, a 360-degree camera with remote 3D view (via the MINI smartphone app) and a 12-speaker, 360-watt Harman Kardon surround sound system.

As for driver assists, the Cooper S comes as standard with the Driving Assistant packages, offering autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and rear collision warning. The car is also fitted with equipment for Driving Assistant Plus, enabling adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist and traffic sign recognition via a paid subscription.

