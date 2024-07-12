BMW recalls nearly 400k cars in the US for faulty Takata airbag inflators – 3 Series from MY 2006-2012

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / July 12 2024 3:36 pm

Like a ghost from the past that won’t go away, Takata is back in the news, even though the company is now defunct. The Japanese airbag maker declared bankruptcy in 2017 after its airbag inflators were behind the biggest recall in automotive history.

Recalling that ghost is BMW, which this week recalled 394,000 vehicles in the US due to Takata’s faulty airbag inflators that could potentially cause serious or fatal injuries. A rogue inflator could explode, sending metal fragments flying and striking the driver or others in the vehicle, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. Needless to say, these projectiles can kill.

The German carmaker explained that the current issue covers airbag inflators that had been previously recalled but the vehicles could have had a replacement steering wheel installed with a defective airbag. Yes, a dodgy inflator replaced by another.

This latest recall covers BMW 3 Series Sedan and Sportswagon models from 2006 to 2012 (which should span E90 and F30 generations), and affected cars will be checked if they have a potentially faulty airbag inflator. BMW said that it was unaware of any crashes or injuries tied to this new recall.

According to Reuters, NHTSA said in 2020 that it identified a US death tied to a Takata airbag inflator rupture in a BMW crash in Arizona. The Takata airbag fiasco has caused over 30 deaths worldwide – including at least 26 in the US – and hundreds of injuries since 2009. The victims have been in cars made by various automakers.

Closer to home, in March, Audi distributor PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) reminded owners of Audi vehicles to check if their cars are involved in the Takata airbag recall. Affected models include the Q5, A5 Cabriolet, A5 Sportback, TT and R8, and the response rate is a dismal 25% – if you have any of these models, act now.

