Audi Takata airbag recall – PHSAM issues reminder to vehicle owners in Malaysia; current take-up rate 25%

Posted in Audi, Cars, Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / March 18 2024 9:35 am

Official Audi distributor in Malaysia, PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has issued a reminder to owners of Audi vehicles in Malaysia to check if their vehicles are involved in the ongoing Takata airbag recall.

The recall involved 2,297 vehicles from the brand in the country, and this includes the Q5, A5 Cabriolet and A5 Sportback models manufactured between 2009 and 2012, and the TT and R8 models manufactured between 2014 and 2017; these models have the affected Takata airbags installed on the vehicles’ driver’s side.

Also involved are the A4, A4 Cabriolet and A6 models produced from 2005 to 2011, according to PHSAM, who states that the take-up rate for this airbag rectification currently stands at just 25%, or 569 vehicles out of the total of 2,297 vehicles involved.

Owners of Audi vehicles in Malaysia may check if their vehicle is among this range of units affected by checking at the Audi website by entering the vehicle identification number (VIN) that is found on the bottom-left corner of the front windscreen.

Alternatively, owners may contact Audi Customer service at 1-800-22-2834, or by emailing [email protected], or go to their nearest Audi Centre to schedule an inspection, and if necessary, a replacement, which will be complimentary, says PHSAM.

