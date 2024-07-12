The 598,635 road accidents recorded in 2023 has cost Malaysia RM25 bil in terms of economic value – Loke

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / July 12 2024 5:28 pm

If you think that Malaysians aren’t careful drivers, you’re right, because statistics show that. In 2023, a total of 598,635 road accidents were recorded in the country, nearly 10% up from the 545,585 cases in 2022. Last year’s numbers also surpass the previous eight-year peak of 567,516 road accidents recorded in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Each accident brings about losses, and not just directly from a material viewpoint, because there is also an economic impact that comes about when a mishap causes serious injuries or fatalities. In terms of economic value, at least RM25 billion was lost as a result of last year’s accidents, The Star reports.

This was the sum revealed by transport minister Anthony Loke in his parliamentary reply to Pang Hok Liong (PH-Labis), who asked about the financial losses incurred as a result of road accidents and the steps being taken by the ministry to address the mounting accident rate.

“The total losses experienced by the country are calculated based on the number of deaths and serious injuries caused by road accidents. The estimated monetary value of each death or serious injury is calculated using methods employed by the International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP). This takes into account all involved victims’ possible contributions to the gross domestic product (GDP) should the accident not have occurred,” Loke said in his reply.

The figures take into account the loss of an individual who is competent at their workplace, is a core member of their family or household, as well as in terms of their monetary contribution to society. In the case of last year’s projection, he said this represents a more than 35% increase in annual economic losses due to road accidents compared to the RM18 billion lost in 2010. To address this, Loke said the ministry was putting in place some measures aimed at reducing the accident rate.

One of these is regulating the speed limit in certain areas. He said that both his ministry and the works ministry are exploring the possibility of codifying the existing 30 km/h speed limit guidelines near school areas commonly used by local authorities into a law that would make it compulsory for all to follow.

He added that more speed cameras would also be placed in areas where accidents regularly occur. “As of June 12, an automatic safety awareness system (AWAS) camera has been installed on the northbound side of the Menora Tunnel on the North-South Expressway, a hotspot for accidents. An AWAS camera for the southbound side of the tunnel is expected to have begun operating from July 1,” he said.

“We are also continuing to work alongside the housing and local government ministry to push for more transit-oriented development, which aims to reduce Malaysians’ dependence on owning personal vehicles to meet their mobility needs,” he added.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.