Road accidents in Malaysia in 2023 – 600,000 cases recorded; 6,443 deaths, 65% involved motorcyclists

Posted in Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / May 17 2024 12:12 pm

A total of around 600,000 road accident cases have been recorded throughout 2023, and in that time 6,443 lives were lost to road accidents, which translates to an average of 18 deaths every day last year. Of these casualties, 65% were motorcyclists, comprised of both riders and pillion riders, aged 16 to 35 years.

The numbers were shared by transport minister Anthony Loke at a press briefing yesterday, and these have been attributed to several factors, including road users’ attitude, increasing volume of vehicles on roads, weak enforcement and political will, as well as a sub-par public transport network.

In addition to the human cost, there is of course the monetary cost of every death that occurs as a result of road accidents. The transport ministry has revealed that this equates to the loss of RM3.1 million for every road death.

This figure takes into account the loss of an individual who is competent at their workplace, is a core member of their family or household, as well as in terms of their monetary contribution to society. Over a period of one year, the financial loss incurred by the country as a result of death or injury due to accidents is estimated at RM9.28 billion.

The growing number of vehicles on the road is also a contributor to the rising number of accident cases, according to the ministry. Data from 2019 showed that there have been more than 31 million vehicles registered, including motorcycles, and five years on in 2023 that figure has grown to over 36 million vehicles.

To reduce the likelihood of road accidents occurring, one way is to reduce the number of vehicles on roads. In terms of the Malaysian government’s efforts, a subsidy budget of RM200 million has been allocated for bus and train passes, which has achieved a ridership of 200,000 users, according to the ministry.

The roll-out of targeted fuel subsidies is also hoped to encourage more road users to make use of public transport in their daily routines, it said.

Further efforts in reducing the road death toll also includes stern action against lorry operators which have flouted the law where maximum weight limits are concerned, and this excess truck weight also contributes to the deteriorating condition of roads and highways.

This course of action does not make the government popular, and which has seen the relevant authorities not only issue summonses, but also confiscate the lorries which have fallen foul of the law. Some lorries have been found to be 150% above their maximum permitted weight, and the confiscating of these offending vehicles will indirectly improve the safety of other road users around them.

Separately at the briefing, Loke stated that the transport ministry has not planned to make dashcam fitment compulsory in all vehicles in the country, though motorists are encouraged to do so.

