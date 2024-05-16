No plans to make dashcams mandatory in cars – Loke

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 16 2024 4:57 pm

The transport ministry has no plans to make the fitment of dashcams mandatory in all vehicles in the country, transport minister Anthony Loke has said at a media engagement session today.

While the transport ministry had received suggestions on the matter, the ministry needs to consider various aspects, including costs that the general public will incur if the devices are made mandatory, Loke said.

“However, we encourage the installation of dashcams especially in vehicles from the manufacturers. If they [vehicle manufacturers] can install them in their new cars, we will strongly encourage it, but so far we have not made it mandatory,” the minister said.

The transport minister also encouraged bus operators to install dashcams in order to enable the use of recordings as evidence, in the event of road incidents. “[Footage from] dashcams can be used as proof of who is at fault and who should be responsible if there is an accident,” Loke continued.

At the event, the transport ministry revealed that there were 600,000 road accidents recorded last year, with 6,443 deaths recorded for the period. Of these casualties, 65% involved motorcyclists.

