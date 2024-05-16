No plans to make dashcams mandatory in cars – Loke

The transport ministry has no plans to make the fitment of dashcams mandatory in all vehicles in the country, transport minister Anthony Loke has said at a media engagement session today.
While the transport ministry had received suggestions on the matter, the ministry needs to consider various aspects, including costs that the general public will incur if the devices are made mandatory, Loke said.
“However, we encourage the installation of dashcams especially in vehicles from the manufacturers. If they [vehicle manufacturers] can install them in their new cars, we will strongly encourage it, but so far we have not made it mandatory,” the minister said.
The transport minister also encouraged bus operators to install dashcams in order to enable the use of recordings as evidence, in the event of road incidents. “[Footage from] dashcams can be used as proof of who is at fault and who should be responsible if there is an accident,” Loke continued.
At the event, the transport ministry revealed that there were 600,000 road accidents recorded last year, with 6,443 deaths recorded for the period. Of these casualties, 65% involved motorcyclists.
Comments
So many crazy people driving on the road, that’s one of the reason why accident and fatality rate so high. Maybe gov can consider make resit driving test compulsury say every 10 years.
You can get as cheap as RM20 to RM30 dashcam for a lower end one. Those after market android head unit in a B40 axia kosong cost more than that.
If no dashcam,in case of accidents..how to prove siapa salah?
Just make it mandatory…less work for authorities n lesser chance of corrupt practices.The recordings dont lie.
Even old phones also can work as dashcam. Guys you nned to get at least one.
“We only act when something bad happens. we are not proactive. unless something happen we don’t rock the boat. so wait it something happen, and we will react and then you can applaud us for doing something!! ” … says the “authori….” .. so lets wait !!!
Why cannot make it mandatory for new cars at least?