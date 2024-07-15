Chery Bukit Puchong 3S centre officially opens – Lesydear switches from Proton to Chery dealership

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / July 15 2024 4:58 pm

Chery Auto Malaysia has announced it has official opened its new dealership in Bandar Bukit Puchong. The 3S outlet, located on No. 2 Jalan BP 4, Bandar Bukit Puchong, 47120 Puchong, Selangor, is owned and operated by Lesydear Automobile Sdn Bhd.

If the Lesydear name sounds familiar, that’s because it was previously a Proton dealer – indeed, the facility used to sell and service Protons. The company also operates a 1S showroom in Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, which has also switched over from Proton to Chery.

Anyway, the new 3S centre in Bandar Bukit Puchong will display the full range of Chery vehicles and comes with a customer lounge, service centre and workshop. The latter is equipped with 12 service bays and staffed by trained Chery technicians.

“The opening of this dealership allows us to connect with more customers in the bustling commercial and business hub of Puchong,” said Chery Auto Malaysia president Leo Chen at the outlet launch. “We are now better positioned to serve those living and working in this vibrant district.”

The Chery Bandar Bukit Puchong showroom is open daily from 9am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays. The service centre, meanwhile, is open from 8:30am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday and is closed on Sundays and public holidays.

