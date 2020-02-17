Proton, together with Lesydear Automobile (Lesydear Auto), have officially opened a new 3S centre in Bandar Bukit Puchong. The new facility, which is easily accessible via the LDP, costs RM2.5 million to build and consists of six bays and four hoists.
The showroom can also accommodate up to five display cars, and include amenities such as a coffee bar, laptop charging outlets, as well as free Wi-Fi for the comfort and convenience of customers. Lesydear claims that customers in Puchong and the surrounding area can now have access to sales, service and spare parts availability all under one roof.
With this, the number of Proton 3S and 4S centre in the country is now at 120. Company deputy CEO, Data’ Radzaif Mohamed said: “Aside from good product offerings, the strength of a company lies in its network. It is this reason that Proton has placed a lot of focus on network development and upgrading of its outlets.”
“It is important because it serves as the main contact point between customers and us. Today, we are proud to say that, as a result of this, customers are looking more favourably to the Proton brand as a purchase choice. We sold 100,821 cars in 2019, and ranked second in the sales table nationwide, a position we have maintained since April 2019.
The minister of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM), Gobind Singh was also present at the grand opening ceremony. He said the X70 epitomises modern automotive technology, and he “can see why the SUV has been so popular.” The statement was in reference to the embedded eSIM card, which allows for 4G LTE connectivity. Learn everything about to X70 CKD, below.
