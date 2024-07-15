EV charging stations in Malaysia increased 12.5% compared to Q1 2024; 2,585 chargers as of June 25

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / July 15 2024 11:13 am

The number of electric vehicle charging stations in Malaysia has increased by 12.5% as of June 25 compared to the first quarter of this year, which has been attributed to the government’s efforts in reducing bureaucratic obstacles in the installation process, Bernama reported.

Approvals of the installation of EV charging stations previously involved agencies and ministries including the Energy Commission, local authorities, the fire and rescue department, among others, said the minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

According to the ministry, 2,585 EV chargers have been installed nationwide as of June 25, excluding the federal territory of Labuan.

“The increase over the past two to three months has been significant. Initially, there were approval challenges, but meetings chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof successfully streamlined the process. We now have a one-stop centre to speed things up,” Zafrul said.

The Malaysian government is maintaining its target of having 10,000 EV charging stations nationwide by 2025, and the target for DC fast charging points in the country has been increased from 1,000 to 1,500 this year, the minister said. DC fast chargers are essential due to strong demand from the public even though they are costlier to install, he added.

