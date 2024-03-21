MITI maintains target of 10,000 EV chargers by 2025

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 21 2024 4:04 pm

The ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) is presently maintaining its target of having 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations up and running across the country by 2025, as outlined in 2021 under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030.

MITI minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that although the target appears aggressive, given that the duration to the 2025 deadline is short, industry players have assured him that it can be achieved, as Bernama reports.

This was shown by current data, which has seen the 1,430 EV charging stations nationwide as of November last year increase to a total of 2,020 at present, as indicated by the latest listing on PlanMalaysia’s national electric vehicle charging network dashboard, otherwise known as MEVnet.

However, while the latest numbers are a progress, with nearly 600 new ones coming about, getting 8,000 additional charging points in place by 2025 sounds extremely ambitious. As such, Zafrul reiterated that plans to review the target would be decided during the next national EV steering committee (NEVSC) meeting, which will be held soon.

“So they said it’s moving fast enough, but let’s see, because the next EV committee meeting will be discussing whether we should keep or drop the target. Industries players seem to be optimistic,” he told reporters following the launch of Tesla Malayia’s seventh Supercharging station in Gamuda Cove yesterday.

Zafrul said on the government’s part, various incentives and initiatives are being offered to EV industry players to ensure that the target set can be achieved. “Based on our current policy, we want to expedite approval and also collaborate with other ministries and agencies such as the ministry of housing and local government, the fire and rescue department, the energy commission, Tenaga Nasional, local authorities and others,” he said.

He added that those developing the charging infrastructure want to see higher car sales. “If not, we (will) have charging stations but no cars use the chargers. So it has to be hand in hand,” he said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.