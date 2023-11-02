EV chargers in Malaysia – now at 1,430 total, 303 DCFC

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 2 2023 5:44 pm

An update on PlanMalaysia’s national electric vehicle charging network dashboard, which was first sighted at the EVM Asia Expo in September. Known as MEVnet, the dashboard is now officially online, having been launched on November 1 by the ministry of local government development and the federal department of town and country planning (JPBD).

The dashboard, which presents a general overview of the current public charging network in the country from a topographical perspective and composition viewpoint, is aimed at providing stakeholders and decision-makers a tool for efficient management and progress tracking of potential charging point locations.

It also allows the public to view the progress of the national public charging network, which aims to have 10,000 EV charging points in place across the country by 2025, as outlined back in 2021 under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030.

In the month plus since the initial graphic was sighted, there has been a decent increase in available public charging points, or electric vehicle charging bays (EVCBs) as defined by the dashboard. At present, there are 1,430 EV charging points in operation across 620 locations across the country, up by 184 from the 1,246 points mentioned in September’s image.

Of these, 1,127 are AC charging points (up from the 1,007 in September), with the remaining 303 being DC fast charging ones (239 in September). Of the total, 567 are indoor charging points (500 in September), while 863 are outdoor (up from 746 previously).

The dashboard also breaks down deployment by state, with Selangor and the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur leading the line in terms of numbers. Kuala Lumpur presently has 386 chargers in 132 locations (330 AC, 56 DC), while Selangor has 507 chargers in 225 locations (402 AC, 105 DC).

The additional chargers mean that the infrastructure now stands at 14.30% in terms of overall development in relation to the 10k target. While 184 chargers in the past month or so sounds a decent clip, the pace will have to increase significantly to get to the intended goal, given that there is just a year and a bit more to go before 2025 arrives.

Things should speed up following the government’s introduction of its guidelines on electric vehicle charging bays (GPP EVCB) and the move to enable charge point operators (CPOs) to secure faster approvals for installation. The question is, will we get there by then?

Incidentally, the number of locations that have been identified as suitable for investors to set up EVCBs has also increased. Minister of local government development Nga Kor Ming had indicated last month that 10,596 such locations had been identified, but the MEVnet dashboard highlights 10,789 proposed EVCB locations. Of these, 4,058 are in Selangor, while KL has 1,255.

