2024 Honda ADV160 Malaysia colour update, RM13.2k

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 16 2024 5:54 pm

2024 Honda ADV160 – Grey

Updated with new colours for the Malaysia scooter market is the 2024 Honda ADV160, priced at RM13,249. The price does not include road tax, insurance or registration and the new colour options are Grey and White.

Pricing is up from the 2023 Honda ADV160, seeing a RM250 increase from RM12,999 to RM13,249. No changes otherwise for the ADV160, with all specifications remaining the same.

Power comes from a 156.9 cc eSP+ single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill fed by PGM-Fi. Power is claimed to be 15.82 hp at 8,500 rpm with 14.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, going to the rear wheel via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

Coming as standard is Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), otherwise known as traction control. The rider can switch traction control on and off according to preference and to suit terrain conditions.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear and two-wheel ABS is standard. Suspension uses telescopic forks in front and preload-adjustable shock absorbers with remote reservoirs at the back.

2024 Honda ADV160 – White

Wheel sizing on the ADV160 is a 14-inch alloy wheel in front with 110/80 tubeless tyre and 13-inches in the rear with 130/70 rubber. Seat height is set at 780mm with a 30-litre storage compartment under the seat, while 8.1-litres of fuel is carried in the tank with the ADV160 weighing 133 kg.

Riding conveniences include a height adjustable windshield, Honda Smart Key with anti-theft alarm and USB charging port. Every ADV160 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

