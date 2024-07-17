Malaysian fuel prices July 2024 week three – RON97 remains at RM3.47, diesel continues at RM3.35 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / July 17 2024 5:24 pm

It is Wednesday, therefore it is time once again for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, as the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of July 18 to 24, 2024.

The price of RON 97 petrol continues unchanged at its present rate of RM3.47 per litre, the same as it was last week, and RON 95 petrol similarly stays unchanged at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

No further change has been recorded for the retail price of diesel, which was revised on June 10 through the start of the subsidy rationalisation programme for the fuel in Peninsular Malaysia, increasing the price of Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends to RM3.35 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend also continues at the 20 sen margin above that, at RM3.55 per litre.

This has not affected retail pricing of diesel fuels in East Malaysia, which continues at RM2.15 per litre and RM2.35 per litre for the main grades and B7, respectively.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 24, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 29th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 288th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

