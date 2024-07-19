2024 Honda Vario 160 colour update for Malaysia, priced at RM10,498, up RM200 from RM10,298

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 19 2024 7:01 pm

Price and colour update for the 2024 Honda Vario 160 in Malaysia, now retailing at RM10,498 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The 2023 standard model year price of RM10,098 remains while the new model colours replace the Matte Charcoal Grey Metallic premium variant, priced at RM10,298.

New colours for the Vario 160 in Malaysia this year are Green and Mat Blue. No changes otherwise in specifications for the Vario 160 while stocks are expected to arrive at Boon Siew Honda Impian X dealers beginning July 27.

The Vario 160 comes with a four-valve, liquid-cooled single-cylinder displacing 157 cc. Power for this step-through scooter is rated at 15.3 hp at 8,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 13.8 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

Power goes to the Vario 160’s 14-inch rear wheel with 120/70 tubeless tyre via belt drive and CVT transmission while the front wheel is also a 14-inch unit, shod in 100/80 rubber. The Vario 160 comes with single-channel ABS fitted to the front wheel while braking is done with hydraulic discs in front and rear.

Suspension is with telescopic forks in front and a preload-adjustable single shock absorber at the back. For riding conveniences, the Vario 160 is equipped with a Smart Key system, allowing for keyless starting as well as alarm and call back.

Other equipment includes USB-A charging port with 18-litres of storage found under the seat while a digital LCD meter displays the necessary information. Weight for the Vario 160 is listed at 117 kg with 5.5-litres of fuel carried in the tank while seat height is set at 778 mm.

