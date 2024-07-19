GWM Tank 300 off-road test drive experience – public can try out the SUV this July 20-21, M4TREC Semenyih

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Anthony Lim / July 19 2024 6:35 pm

In conjunction with the recent launch of the GWM Tank 300 in Malaysia, Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia is organising an off-road test drive event this weekend for those interested in experiencing the SUV’s all-terrain capabilities.

The event, which will be held on July 20 and 21 at M4TREC, a 4WD training and experience centre in Semenyih, will provide the public with the opportunity to personally experience the Tank 300 over custom-designed obstacles and challenges.

Participants, who will receive training from expert instructors on how to tackle rugged terrain during their outdoor adventures, will be able to take the Tank 300 over the course, which includes challenges such as a log bridge, axle twister, ridge crossing and log track as well as hill descent and hill climb exercises.

“We want the public to experience the performance and capabilities of our GWM Tank 300 in a

variety of road conditions, with safety being our top priority. To ensure this, we have arranged for experienced instructors to guide participants as they confidently take on the off-road challenges,” said GWM Malaysia MD Mike Cui An Qi.

The fully-imported Tank 300, which is priced at RM250,000 (on-the-road without insurance), is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine offering 220 PS (217 hp or 162 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 380 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 3,600 rpm. Drive is delivered via an eight-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system, the latter coming with 2H, 4H, 4L modes as well as electronically-controlled front and rear differential locks.

All participants who come for the test drive will receive an exclusive GWM merchandise gift. To secure a spot for the off-road test drive experience, RSVP at https://forms.gle/

Xi7ZuvMPo9jDJwEW9.

