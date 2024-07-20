JuiceUP open payment system for EV public charging launched at EVx 2024 by DPM Dato’ Sri Fadillah Yusof

Posted in Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / July 20 2024 5:02 pm

JuiceUP, the open payment system for EV public charging has been officially launched today at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) in Setia Alam, Selangor by the deputy prime minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof who is also the minister of energy transition and water transformation.

A homegrown software-as-a-service (SaaS) and payments company, JuiceUP has collaborated with Visa for an open payment system that supports a range of payment methods, aimed at enabling EV users to pay for their EV charging without the need for specific applications or subscription plans.

“As more car manufacturers introduce affordable EVs, it is crucial that our charging and payment infrastructure and consistent user experience keeps pace with the growing demands. We believe that innovation is a core driving force to bridge this gap, and working closely with stakeholders in the EV ecosystem is key to accelerating this vision into reality,” said JuiceUP CEO Benson Lim.

Effectively, JuiceUP enables the use of physical cards toward payment for public charging of electric vehicles, similar to the process of paying for petrol or diesel. To use JuiceUP, EV users tap their card on the payment terminal, and once a QR code is scanned, users can monitor their charging progress through a web application that provides real-time updates and access to charging information.

In addition to simplifying the transaction process for EV users at public EV charging outlets, JuiceUP also presents solutions for charge point operators through a management system aimed at aiding operators in more efficiently managing a charging network.

This provides operators with a centralised platform that enables the managing and monitoring of all charge points, flexible management of tariffs and pricing, monitor performance timelines of each charge point, detect faults and resolve issues.

“It is my sincere hope to see all stakeholders, including industry leaders, financial institutions, renewable energy experts and business owners in coming together and build an enabling environment for the EV sector where we can leverage on each other’s expertise to create a strong and interconnected experience that continuously meets the growing demands of EV users,” the deputy prime minister said.

“Electric vehicles are gaining popularity in Malaysia, and drivers need quick and easy charging and payment options. We are excited to partner with JuiceUP to enhance the payment experience for EV drivers in Malaysia, aligning with our mission to connect the world through the most reliable and secure payment network,” said Visa SEA regional head of merchant sales and acquiring Brandon Louie.

JuiceUP at EVx 2024

