Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to visit paultan.org EVx in Setia Alam, launch JuiceUp

Posted in Local News / By Hafriz Shah / July 19 2024 12:43 pm

The paultan.org Electric Car Expo (EVx) is happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will be gracing the event on Saturday, July 20. Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister will be launching the JuiceUp booth at 3pm.

EVx, the premier consumer EV showcase and the largest in Malaysia, is back for the third year running. It promises to be even more comprehensive in scope than ever before, and is now co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB, JuiceUp and TNB Electron.

There will be plenty of big names at the show, with Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery and Lotus Cars set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx, along with the likes of Kineta and Trapo. You can look forward to exclusive new car displays as well as test drive a variety of EVs, all under one roof.

As always, EVx promises to educate and inform all about the topic, so if you’re looking to go electric, be sure not to miss the two-day EV showcase at SCCC this July 20-21. Best of all, admission is free.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.