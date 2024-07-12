EVx 2024: Charge your EV with JuiceUP – pay at charging points across different CPOs with your card

Posted in Advertorial / By Mick Chan / July 12 2024 7:14 pm

There is just one week to go until the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) returns for its third edition on June 20-21 at the Setia City Convention Centre, and this year, JuiceUP is among the co-sponsors at the event, alongside Carro, Gentari, and RHB.

Established from PAIDChain, the leader in the payments industry, JuiceUP is a homegrown software-as-a-service (SaaS) and payments company that is in collaboration with Visa to simplify the EV charging experience for users of electric vehicles.

JuiceUP does this by eliminating the need for EV users to download multiple apps for different charge point operators, and the JuiceUP solution is to enable the use of physical cards to make payments for vehicle charging.

By offering a universal payment method, EV users can just tap their card on the terminal, mirroring the experience when making payments for petrol or diesel; you won’t need to worry about having the right app for the charging location you have arrived at.

After a QR code is scanned, users can monitor their charging progress through Nimble, a user-friendly web application powered by PAIDChain that provides real-time updates and easy access to charging information.

Once a charging session is complete, e-receipts and e-invoices can be received through integration with the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDN), to enable hassle-free keeping of records, thus enhancing convenience for the user. Find out more about JuiceUP, here.

Visitors to EVx 2024 will also be able to browse from a full range of EVs from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, with exclusive new car previews and test drives of various models in store. Kineta and Trapo will also be present at the event.

New to the world of electric vehicles? EVx 2024 is a great place to have your vehicle charging and infrastructure questions answered, stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies ready to field any queries you might have.

There’s more – place a booking on a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). Better hurry, as these vouchers will only be given out during EVx on July 20 and 21 and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings.

EVx 2024 is set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre on July 20-21, and admission is free. See you there!