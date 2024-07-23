2024 Maserati Grecale open for booking in Malaysia – GT 2.0L mild-hybrid and Trofeo 3.0T V6; from RM635k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Maserati / By Mick Chan / July 23 2024 2:04 pm

The Maserati Grecale in 2024 model-year guise is now open for booking in Malaysia in two variants, the mild-hybrid GT from RM634,889, and the 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 Trofeo from RM1,100,000; both including local duties and taxes, before customisation, road tax and insurance. The 330 PS Modena variant that was part of the Grecale preview in Malaysia in 2022 appears to have been dropped from the line-up.

The 2024 Grecale GT continues to pack the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with belt starter-generator (BSG) technology, producing 300 PS at 5,750 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm, sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and optional rear limited-slip differential.

This powertrain propels the Grecale GT from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 23.7 seconds, and on to a top speed of 240 km/h. For the chassis, suspension is by a double-wishbone setup in front, and a multi-link setup at the rear with optional active damping control and optional air suspension.

Meanwhile the Grecale Trofeo continues to get the 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine that outputs 530 PS at 6,500 rpm and 620 Nm of torque from 3,000 rpm to 5,500 rpm, also transmitted to all-four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Here in the Trofeo, an electronically-controlled rear LSD is standard.

The more potent powertrain of the two Grecale variants propels the Trofeo from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 13.8 seconds and to a top speed of 285 km/h. For suspension, the Trofeo gets air springs as standard equipment.

Standard across the 2024 Grecale range is the Vehicle Dynamic Control Module (VDCM), which offers four drive modes – Comfort, GT, Sport and Off-Road.

Brakes on the Grecale GT are 350 mm-diameter ventilated discs in front and 330 mm-diameter at the rear, housed in 20-inch wheels. For the Trofeo, brakes are with 360 mm perforated and ventilated discs and six-piston calipers in front and 350 mm perforated and ventilated discs at the rear, shod in mixed-width 21-inch wheels, with tyres measuring 255/40R21 in front and 295/35R21 at the rear.

Inside the 2024 Grecale, the 12.3-inch digital instrument display is complemented by a 12.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen and a 8.8-inch screen for additional controls, while the Trofeo variant can be optional with a head-up display.

As before, a Sonus Faber audio system with up to 21 speakers continues to be offered. Interior upholstery and trim is comprised of a “Saffiano-inspired” leather dashboard insert, burnished inserts on the centre console and door panel.

In Malaysia, the 2024 Maserati Grecale is priced from RM634,889, and the 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 Trofeo from RM1,100,000; both including local duties and taxes, before customisation, road tax and insurance. Both versions of the Grecale are covered by a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty, which can be optionally extended to a 10-year warranty.

2024 Maserati Grecale GT

2024 Maserati Grecale Trofeo

