3 March 2023

Following the preview of the all-new Maserati Grecale in Malaysia last June, Naza Italia has now launched the Italian carmaker’s second SUV model. Named after the Gregale, a strong north-east wind of the Mediterranean, the Grecale first made its debut in March 2022 and is positioned below the larger Levante.

Designed on the Giorgio platform, the Grecale takes aim at the Porsche Macan and is a larger vehicle by comparison, measuring in at 4,846 mm long, 1,948 mm wide, 1,670 mm tall and sports a wheelbase of 2,901 mm. The German SUV is 4,681 mm long, 1,923 mm wide, 1,624 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,807 mm.

Key design cues of the SUV include a front end that is clearly inspired by the MC20 with its protruding nose and wide grille, the latter featuring chrome vertical bars on the base GT variant, while the mid-range Modena and top-spec Trofeo get a black finish.

Other highlights include a gently sloping roofline, recessed door handles and the brand’s signature triple vents on the front fenders and trident emblems on the C-pillars. The rear sports slim, two-piece taillights that are said to hark back to the 3200 GT, while the lower apron gets a diffuser element flanked by the exhaust outlets.

Moving inside, the Grecale’s near-symmetrical dashboard clear partitions the driver and front passenger sections, with the central air vents being the “bridge” between them. Look closely and you’ll notice a clock at the top, but unlike Maseratis of the past came with an analogue timepiece, the Grecale gets a digital unit with additional functions like a compass, G-force meter and emitting a visual response signal when a voice command is issued.

Other displays you’ll find in the cabin include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, the latter sitting just above another 8.8-inch touchscreen. The stacked displays are linked to the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA), which is the company’s latest infotainment system built on Google’s Android Automotive OS.

As you would expect, the infotainment system offers a wide array of connectivity options – via Maserati Connect – as well as other features such as the ability to set five different user profiles and their preferred vehicle settings; connect two smartphones via Bluetooth; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as the Maserati Connect telematics system.

Rear passengers also get their own touchscreen nestled in their centre console, allowing them to adjust climate settings – three-zone climate control is standard. Meanwhile, audio playback is handled by sound systems developed for Maserati by Sonus faber, with 14- and 21-speaker configurations available.

A key aspect of any Maserati is its powertrain, and the Grecale is available with three engines. For our market, we’re getting the Grecale in GT guise with a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that serves up 300 PS (296 hp) at 5,750 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. This comes with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that includes a belt starter generator (BSG), a battery, an eBooster as well as a DC/DC converter.

In operation, the BSG serves as an alternator to charge the battery located in the boot, which in turn powers the eBooster electric compressor to fill in the torque gaps before the turbo spools up. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h.

To slow things down, the GT comes with brake discs measuring 350 mm at the front (with four-piston calipers) and 330 mm at the rear (with single-piston calipers). Front double wishbones and a rear multi-link setup are default for the Grecale, with passive dampers being standard for the GT, although an adaptive Skyhook system and air suspension are optional. Four drive modes – Comfort, GT, Sport and Off-Road are included as well.

Another driving-related system is the Vehicle Dynamic Control Module (VDCM), which is an evolution of the Chassis Domain Control Module (CDCM) found in the MC20. This controls all vehicle dynamics with precise targets and timing for all the major actuators, reducing intervention times while also increasing performance, driving pleasure and safety.

Customers will have no shortage of options when it comes to personalisation, including exterior colours headlined by the Bronzo Opaco – the hero colour is in a shade of bronze with a matte and silky finish. At today’s launch, the Grecale was also presented in Blu Intenso (metallic blue), Bianco Astro (metallic grey) and Bianco (white solid).

The asking price for the Grecale GT is RM598,000, which includes local duties and taxes but excludes on-the-road fees, insurance and any options that a customer may want to add on. A three-year, unlimited-mileage warranty accompanies each purchase.

