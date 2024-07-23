Both Penang Bridge, Second Bridge will be closed this Sun morning, July 28, for the Penang Fellowship Ride

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 23 2024 12:52 pm

Click to enlarge

Penang lang, please take note. Not one, but both bridges connecting mainland and the island will be temporarily closed in stages this Sunday morning for the Penang Fellowship Ride – Bridge to Bridge 2024 cycling event.

That’s right, both the Penang Bridge and the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge a.k.a. second bridge will have closures on July 28, hence the ‘bridge to bridge’ name of the event.

As the ride will be flagged off at 7am at the Sungai Nibong Festival Site in Bayan Lepas, the Penang Bridge will be the first to be closed, from island to mainland, from 6.30 to 9am. The other direction will not be affected.

Next, the second bridge – which is the longest bridge in Malaysia and Southeast Asia – will be closed from 9am till noon from Batu Kawan to Batu Maung as the riders head back to Bayan Lepas. Once again, the other direction is not affected.

By the way, the 68 km event has secured 2,343 participants, including cyclists from Asia and beyond. Penang governor Tun Datuk Seri Utama Ahmad Fuzi Bin Haji Abdul Razak will also take part in the event, as he had done before, after flag off duties.

