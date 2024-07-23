Kawasaki Hydrogen ICE motorcycle first public test

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 23 2024 12:05 pm

A first public demonstration of a hydrogen ICE (internal combustion engine) motorcycle was conducted by Kawasaki Motors. Taking place at Suzuka Circuit, Mie Prefecture, Japan on July 20, the test is a reaffirmation of Kawasaki’s commitment to producing a functioning hydrogen combustion motorcycle by the early 2030s.

Based on the Kawasaki Ninja H2 hyperbike, the hydrogen combustion test research vehicle uses Kawasaki’s supercharged inline-four engine, displacing 998 cc. Modifications were made to the engine to allow direct hydrogen fuel injection.

Further changes were made to the H2’s chassis to mount hydrogen fuel cylinders and the hydrogen fuel management system. With the engine running on hydrogen combustion, the behaviour of the engine is strongly similar to when running on petrol, giving rider’s the sensory experience of riding an ICE motorcycle while emissions are mainly limited to water.

According to Kawasaki, the hydrogen combustion engine burns fuel quicker and under a wider range of operating conditions than a conventional ICE, giving better engine response. In the video, the hydrogen combustion motorcycle is seen with external tanks mounted behind the rider on either side, with the refuelling port located in the rear.

The hydrogen combustion motorcycle is part of Kawasaki’s plans to develop electric, electric hybrid and hydrogen fuelled motorcycles as part of its group vision plan for 2030. Kawasaki Motors is a member of the Hydrogen Small mobility & Engine technology (HySE) association, together with other Japanese motorcycle makers Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.