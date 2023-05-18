In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 May 2023 3:33 pm / 1 comment

Kawasaki prototype hydrogen powered motorcycle

Japanese motorcycle makers Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha have obtained approval from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to form a technological research association. Dubbed Hydrogen Small mobility & Engine technology (HySE) the association intends to develop hydrogen-powered engines for small mobility alongside special members Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Toyota.

The association will address issues facing hydrogen-powered engines including fast flame speed and large region of ignition which results in unstable combustion, and the limited fuel tank capacity in small mobility vehicles. Members of HySE will conduct fundamental research into hydrogen-powered engines, leveraging on relevant expertise and technologies from gasoline-powered engines.

Research responsibility is divided between members of HySE. Research for model-based development of hydrogen-powered engines falls under Honda while Suzuki will conduct element study on the functionality, performance, and reliability of hydrogen-powered engines.

Meanwhile, Yamaha will study the requirements for a hydrogen refuelling system and hydrogen tanks for small mobility vehicles. The auxiliary equipment required for a fuel supply system and tanks, and the equipment installed between the fuel tank and the injector comes under the aegis of Kawasaki.