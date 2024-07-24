2024 Honda CMX500 Rebel Malaysia update – RM33.9k

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 24 2024 6:36 pm

2024 Honda CMX500 Rebel – Seal Silver Metallic

Updated for this year in Malaysia is the 2024 Honda CMX500 Rebel cruiser, now priced at RM33,899 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. With pricing unchanged from 2023, there are also two new colour choices for the CMX500 Rebel – Mat Laurel Green Metallic and Seal Silver Metallic – joining the current catalogue option of Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Every CMX500 Rebel comes with a. two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Stock of Honda’s middleweight cruiser is expected in Honda Big Wing dealer showrooms from today, July 24, 2024.

2024 Honda CMX500 Rebel Mat Laurel Green Metallic

Power comes from a liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 471 cc fed by PGM-Fi mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. Power is rated at 45.59 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm and is tuned for more torque lower down the rpm range.

Non-adjustable telescopic forks holds up the front end while a pair of Showa shock absorbers with nitrogen reservoirs are adjustable for preload. Braking uses a single hydraulic disc front and rear while two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

2024 Honda CMX500 Rebel Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

Wheel sizing is 16-inches shod with 130/90 and 150/80 tyres, front and rear, respectively. Seat height for the Rebel 500 is a rider friendly 690 mm, and weight is listed at 190 kg with 11.2-liters of fuel carried in the tank.

