Honda Malaysia delivers 170,000th Civic, 150,000th HR-V – 1H 2024 sales up 16% to 39,226 units

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / July 24 2024 2:41 pm

Honda Malaysia has announced it has delivered the 170,000th Civic and 150,000th HR-V in Malaysia ever since it was established back in 2000. The two cars, a Platinum White Pearl Civic e:HEV RS and a Meteoroid Grey Metallic HR-V e:HEV RS, were purchased by Lim Chin Hui and Asha Waheda respectively.

To celebrate the milestone, the company held a handover ceremony at Honda Botanic Auto Mall in Klang, attended by Lim and Asha’s representative, Achmad Khidir bin Member. Both lucky owners were presented with a gift and Honda Genuine Accessories worth RM10,000.

The two cars were part of the 39,226 vehicles Honda Malaysia sold in the first half of 2024, a 16% increase compared to the same period last year. The HR-V in particular has been the company’s best-selling model, amounting to 28% of that figure. It’s no wonder Honda sold nearly as many units of its B-segment SUV as it has its benchmark C-segment sedan, despite the crossover being much newer (it was introduced in 2015).

Honda Malaysia also said it has seen rising demand for its e:HEV technology, offered on the City, Civic, HR-V and CR-V; its hybrid models contributed 13% to its first-half sales.

“As a fan of the Civic, the 11th-generation Civic embodies a sophisticated appearance while staying true to the sporty appeal inherent in the Civic DNA,” said Lim. “The model features an advanced hybrid powertrain which is more practical for my daily commute. I am truly amazed by the powerful performance delivered by the powertrain.”

Asha added, “Choosing the HR-V was an easy decision for me, having been captivated by its stylish design. Beyond its looks, the HR-V offers exceptional practicality and comfort for drivers and passengers alike, making this model the perfect fit for my lifestyle.”

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura said, “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all customers for their unwavering support and trust in the Honda brand. As we celebrate the delivery of the 170,000th Civic and 150,000th HR-V, we extend our sincere gratitude to both our customers for being part of Honda’s journey and helping us in achieving this significant milestone. Congratulations to both of our valued customers!”

