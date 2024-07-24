Malaysian fuel prices July 2024 week four – RON97 remains at RM3.47, diesel continues at RM3.35 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / July 24 2024 5:34 pm

It’s Wednesday, and with it arrives the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the ministry of finance having retail prices of fuels for the coming week of July 25 to 31, 2024.

The status quo remains where retail fuel pricing is concerned, as RON 97 petrol continues unchanged at its present rate of RM3.47 per litre, the same as it was last week, and so too has RON 95 which carries on at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Also unchanged this week is the retail price of diesel, which was revised on June 10 with the start of the subsidy rationalisation programme for diesel in Peninsular Malaysia which saw the price of Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends increase to RM3.35 per litre, while the Euro B7 blend also continues at the 20 sen margin above that, at RM3.55 per litre.

The retail prices of diesel in East Malaysia remains unchanged, at RM2.15 per litre and RM2.35 per litre for the main grades and B7, respectively.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 31, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 30th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 289th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

