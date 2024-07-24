Next Toyota Corolla to get PHEV variant with BYD hybrid technology for up to 2,100 km of range

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / July 24 2024 11:42 am

2023 Toyota Corolla, Japanese market

The next-generation Toyota Corolla is said to debut in 2026, according to Best Car Web, and the upcoming iteration of the highly popular model is said to employ plug-in hybrid technology from Chinese manufacturer BYD that will enable the model to reach a combined range of up to 2,100 km.

This range will be achieved with a new family of 1.5 litre petrol engines, with which Toyota aims to achieve a thermal efficiency of at least 46.06%, up from the Japanese manufacturer’s current Dynamic Force engine that achieved 41% thermal efficiency at its highest, according to the Japanese publication.

The new family of petrol engines will displace 1.5 litres and will be offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. While exact specifications have yet to be officially revealed, Best Car Web indicated that the new engine is expected to produce around 130 PS and 147 Nm in naturally aspirated guise, 100 PS and 127 Nm as a hybrid, and around 180 PS and 225 Nm in turbocharged form.

The Japanese publication suggests that the upcoming 1.5 litre turbocharged engine would serve in the 2.5 litre engine category, and it alludes to Toyota’s GA-K models powered by engines matching that description such as the RAV4, Vellfire/Alphard MPVs, and the Crown.

Said to be paired with plug-in hybrid technology from BYD, the publication claims that Toyota is aiming for the same combined driving range of up to 2,100 km for the PHEV version of its upcoming models, as achieved BYD Qin L DM-i and Seal 06 DM-i.

At present, the plug-in hybrid version of the fifth-generation Prius packs a 13.6 kWh battery, which enables the PHEV to attain a battery-only range of up to 105 km.

A digital rendition of the next-generation Corolla depicted what the publication suggests the upcoming, new model could look like, and the Touring (station wagon) rendered appears to wear a sleek, low-slung bonnet line, sloped to meet the car’s A-pillars in a fashion similar to that of the fifth-generation Prius that made its debut in November 2022.

