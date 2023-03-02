In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 2 March 2023 4:18 pm / 3 comments

After launching the fifth-generation Toyota Prius in Japan with two hybrid powertrains in January this year, the Japanese carmaker is following up by introducing a plug-in hybrid variant to the line-up. Priced at 4.6 million yen (RM150,758), the Prius PHEV will only be available in a sole Z grade when it goes on sale on March 15, 2023.

As a recap, the Prius with Toyota’s Series Parallel Hybrid System (HEV) comes in 2.0 and 1.8 litre versions. The former features a M20A-FXS naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 152 PS (150 hp or 112 kW) and 188 Nm of torque.

This is augmented by a 1VM front electric motor rated at 113 PS (111 hp or 83 kW) and 206 Nm, which contributes to a total system output of 196 PS (193 hp or 144 kW). With the optional E-Four all-wheel drive system, a second electric motor dubbed the 1WM with 41 PS (40 hp or 30 kW) and 84 Nm is added, increasing the system output to 199 PS (196 hp or 146 kW).

Meanwhile, the 1.8 option is based on the 2ZR-FXE NA four-pot that makes 98 PS (97 hp or 72 kW) and 142 Nm. The 1VM electric motor outputs less power in this configuration, serving up 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 185 Nm for a total system output of 140 PS (138 hp or 103 kW) – this is the same figure you get with the optional E-Four AWD system and 1WM electric motor. Both hybrid powertrains sport the same lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 4.08 Ah.

The PHEV is more powerful than the standard hybrids thanks to its uprated 1VM electric motor that provides 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 208 Nm. This is paired with the same M20A-FXS, albeit revised ever so slightly so it makes 151 PS (149 hp) or 111 kW) and 188 Nm.

The result is a total system output of 223 PS (220 hp or 164 kW), although the PHEV is purely a front-wheel drive offering. All variants of the Prius come standard with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT).

In terms of electric-only range, the Prius PHEV’s battery with an energy capacity of 13.6 kWh (51 Ah) will offer up to 87 km with 19-inch wheels, or 105 km with 17-inch wheels. Wheel sizes also affect fuel efficiency, with the larger set offering 26 km/l, while it’s 30.1 km/l with the 17 inchers. With an AC input of 200 volts and 16 amps (3.2 kW), a full charge takes 4.5 hours, Toyota claims.

The Prius PHEV also comes equipped with a solar charging system that is said to provide enough power to drive up to 1,250 km per year. Electric power generated from the solar panel is used to charge the drive battery while parked, with the system not only supplying electricity for driving but for air conditioning and other functions as well. The system also supplies the auxiliary battery system when driving to reduce drive battery consumption.

Another benefit of the plug-in hybrid powertrain is its ability to act as an external power supply, providing up 1,500 watts (1.5 kW) at 100 volts AC to accessories. An external electric power supply attachment is provided as standard so the feature can be used with the door windows closed to prevent rain and insects from getting in the car when in use.

With a price tag of 4.6 million yen (RM150,758), the Prius PHEV is the most expensive variant set to go on sale. The Z variant with the 2.0 litre hybrid system and E-Four AWD sells for 3.92 million yen (RM128,605) by comparison, with the cheapest variant purchasable outright being the G grade with the same 2.0 litre hybrid system and 2WD for 3.2 million yen (RM105,013).

The entry-level grade of the Prius is the U that comes with the 1.8 litre hybrid system, although this is offered through Toyota’s Kinto subscription service – 16,610 yen (RM545) per month for 2WD and 18,480 yen (RM606) per month for the E-Four AWD.