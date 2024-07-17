2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By /

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

It’s taken a good long while, but the fifth-generation Toyota Prius has finally been launched in Indonesia at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) that opens today. The latest iteration of Toyota’s pioneering hybrid hatchback will be offered in the archipelago in both regular and plug-in hybrid versions.

Only the standard hybrid model is currently available, priced at 698,000,000 rupiah (RM202,500). Such is the expected low volume that the Prius, fully imported from the Tsutsumi plant in Aichi, Japan, can only be purchased via indent order, with a minimum wait time of three months.

New it may be, but the Prius – at least in Indonesia – still uses the old 1.8 litre hybrid powertrain, also found in the Corolla Cross Hybrid. The 2ZR-FXE VVT-i Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine produces 98 PS and 142 Nm, and when combined with a 95 PS/185 Nm electric motor and eCVT, it delivers a total system output of 140 PS.

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

Also shown at the Toyota stand is the far more potent PHEV variant. Under the bonnet sits a M20A-FXS 2.0 litre Dynamic Force engine that churns out 151 PS and 188 Nm, paired with a lustier 163 PS/208 Nm electric motor for a total output of 223 PS. A 13.6 kWh battery provides an all-electric range of up to 105 km and can be topped up using an AC charger at up to 3.7 kW, taking four and a half hours for a full charge.

Built on a revised version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the latest Prius is far sleeker than the car it replaces. A sweeping, extremely low-slung roofline means the new one is a full 50 mm lower than before; couple that with the jutting front end, C-shaped headlights, hidden rear door handles and full-width taillights and you end up with a very dramatic-looking package – especially in the new Mustard hero colour. Unfortunately, the Indonesian model is saddled with the smallest 17-inch wheels.

The interior is just as futuristic, borrowing the electric bZ4X’s high-mounted digital instrument display that places vehicular information closer to the driver’s line of sight. Indonesian buyers get the smaller nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, a freestanding unit that sits above the centre air vents.

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

As expected at this price, the Prius comes as standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of driver assists. This includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist and automatic high beam.

Now that the new Prius has gone on sale in ASEAN, might we expect the Prius to make its way to Malaysia? Distributor UMW Toyota Motor already previewed the car at the Beyond Zero showcase event earlier this year – in tasty 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition concept form, no less – but the car’s CBU-only status means it won’t be eligible for any form of hybrid tax incentives. Nevertheless, would you buy this thing at over RM200,000? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

GALLERY: Toyota Prius at BIMS 2023

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k


GALLERY: Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition in Malaysia
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k
2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Learn more: ,

Toyota Yaris 2024
Toyota Vios 2024
Toyota Corolla 2024
Toyota Camry 2024
Toyota Veloz 2024
Toyota Innova 2024
Toyota Innova Zenix 2024
Toyota Alphard 2024
Toyota Vellfire 2024
Toyota Corolla Cross 2024
Toyota Fortuner 2024
Toyota Harrier 2024
Toyota Hilux 2024
Toyota GR Supra 2024
Toyota Hiace 2024
Toyota GR86 2024
Toyota GR Corolla 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA YARIS
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA YARIS
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA COROLLA
TOYOTA RUSH
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA YARIS

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 

Comments

  • Sam “Hailat” Loo on Jul 17, 2024 at 4:20 pm

    For that price I’d rather they bring in the hammerhead Camry instead… Else I think UMW buggers need a bit of hammering on their heads…!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 