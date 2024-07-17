2024 Toyota Prius in Indonesia – 5th-gen 1.8L hybrid and 2.0L PHEV, indent order only, from RM202k

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / July 17 2024 4:09 pm

It’s taken a good long while, but the fifth-generation Toyota Prius has finally been launched in Indonesia at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) that opens today. The latest iteration of Toyota’s pioneering hybrid hatchback will be offered in the archipelago in both regular and plug-in hybrid versions.

Only the standard hybrid model is currently available, priced at 698,000,000 rupiah (RM202,500). Such is the expected low volume that the Prius, fully imported from the Tsutsumi plant in Aichi, Japan, can only be purchased via indent order, with a minimum wait time of three months.

New it may be, but the Prius – at least in Indonesia – still uses the old 1.8 litre hybrid powertrain, also found in the Corolla Cross Hybrid. The 2ZR-FXE VVT-i Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine produces 98 PS and 142 Nm, and when combined with a 95 PS/185 Nm electric motor and eCVT, it delivers a total system output of 140 PS.

Also shown at the Toyota stand is the far more potent PHEV variant. Under the bonnet sits a M20A-FXS 2.0 litre Dynamic Force engine that churns out 151 PS and 188 Nm, paired with a lustier 163 PS/208 Nm electric motor for a total output of 223 PS. A 13.6 kWh battery provides an all-electric range of up to 105 km and can be topped up using an AC charger at up to 3.7 kW, taking four and a half hours for a full charge.

Built on a revised version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the latest Prius is far sleeker than the car it replaces. A sweeping, extremely low-slung roofline means the new one is a full 50 mm lower than before; couple that with the jutting front end, C-shaped headlights, hidden rear door handles and full-width taillights and you end up with a very dramatic-looking package – especially in the new Mustard hero colour. Unfortunately, the Indonesian model is saddled with the smallest 17-inch wheels.

The interior is just as futuristic, borrowing the electric bZ4X’s high-mounted digital instrument display that places vehicular information closer to the driver’s line of sight. Indonesian buyers get the smaller nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, a freestanding unit that sits above the centre air vents.

As expected at this price, the Prius comes as standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of driver assists. This includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist and automatic high beam.

Now that the new Prius has gone on sale in ASEAN, might we expect the Prius to make its way to Malaysia? Distributor UMW Toyota Motor already previewed the car at the Beyond Zero showcase event earlier this year – in tasty 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition concept form, no less – but the car’s CBU-only status means it won’t be eligible for any form of hybrid tax incentives. Nevertheless, would you buy this thing at over RM200,000? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

GALLERY: Toyota Prius at BIMS 2023

