If you’re not a fan of the Modellista parts available for the fifth-generation Toyota Prius, maybe you’ll like the GR Parts catalogue instead.
The line-up consists of various exterior items like a front spoiler that retails for 60,500 yen (RM2,013), a tailgate spoiler priced at 44,000 yen (RM1,464), window visors for 27,500 yen (RM915) and a door handle protector set for 3,300 yen (RM110). There’s even a carbon number plate holder that costs 19,800 yen (RM659) each for the front and rear.
Toyota also sells functional modifications in the form of a Performance Damper (trademarked by Yamaha) set that absorbs chassis distortion as well as noise and vibrations while driving – this is priced at 99,000 yen (RM3,294).
Last but not least, there are door stabilisers available in a set of two for 16,500 yen (RM549), or 33,000 yen (RM1,097) for all four doors. These fill the gap in the door striker area using a spacer, which Toyota says provides quicker steering response by cutting down the delay from when the steering wheel is turned.
Customers can buy these parts individually or as a bundle that goes for 264,000 yen (RM8,776) and includes the front spoiler, tailgate spoiler, Performance Damper set, window visors and door stabilisers.
Comments
For Prius buyer can’t wait for GR Sport Variants but able to get selective GR Parts.
That’s cool.
Standard kit on the new Prius looks cool enough; not sure of the pricing though when it hits our shores
pls bring this here