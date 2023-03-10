In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 10 March 2023 10:04 am / 3 comments

If you’re not a fan of the Modellista parts available for the fifth-generation Toyota Prius, maybe you’ll like the GR Parts catalogue instead.

The line-up consists of various exterior items like a front spoiler that retails for 60,500 yen (RM2,013), a tailgate spoiler priced at 44,000 yen (RM1,464), window visors for 27,500 yen (RM915) and a door handle protector set for 3,300 yen (RM110). There’s even a carbon number plate holder that costs 19,800 yen (RM659) each for the front and rear.

Toyota also sells functional modifications in the form of a Performance Damper (trademarked by Yamaha) set that absorbs chassis distortion as well as noise and vibrations while driving – this is priced at 99,000 yen (RM3,294).

Last but not least, there are door stabilisers available in a set of two for 16,500 yen (RM549), or 33,000 yen (RM1,097) for all four doors. These fill the gap in the door striker area using a spacer, which Toyota says provides quicker steering response by cutting down the delay from when the steering wheel is turned.

Customers can buy these parts individually or as a bundle that goes for 264,000 yen (RM8,776) and includes the front spoiler, tailgate spoiler, Performance Damper set, window visors and door stabilisers.