2 March 2023

Toyota has launched a range of Modellista parts for the fifth-generation Prius, which went on sale in Japan back in January this year. As always, there are a few package options for customers to choose from that bundles various parts to fit a particular theme.

The first is called the Neo Advance Style that consists of a front and rear bumper extensions, the latter also featuring a new muffler. Other parts that are included in this theme include side skirts and accompanying garnish, 19-inch aluminium wheels well as illuminated light rings for the front apron.

The Neo Advance Style package retails for 364,100 yen (RM11,930) with the components painted, or 289,300 yen (RM9,479) without the light rings. The wheels are sold separately for 242,000 yen (RM7,930) but will only be available from mid-March.

Next up, there’s the Elegant Ice Style that adds a bodykit with front and rear lip spoilers, plus side skirts for 209,000 yen (RM6,850). Items offered individually to complete the set are the same wheels from the Neo Advance Style, albeit in a different finish, and carbon-like door handle protectors.

Last but not least, the Prius can also be optioned with the Cool Shine Kit for 78,100 yen (RM2,560). This nets you some garnishes for the headlamps, bottom section of the doors and door handles. A different 17-inch wheel design is available too for 132,000 yen (RM4,327), while other items available are lighting for the interior centre console, a seat cushion that doubles as a tote bag, window film, a security licence plate holder and lock nuts to protect the wheels.