Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition in Malaysia – 5th-gen hybrid celebrates endurance racing

Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition in Malaysia – 5th-gen hybrid celebrates endurance racing

First revealed at the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race, the Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition concept car is present at the Toyota Beyond Zero showcase in Malaysia this week.

Built as a fifth-generation Prius-based tribute to Toyota’s success in the World Endurance Championship with five consecutive victories at Le Mans since 2018, the Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition is decked out in GR fashion with motorsport-inspired parts including a carbon-fibre bonnet, side skirts, canards on the front bumper, rear wing and rear diffuser.

Bodywork modifications continue, with extended wheel arches which house a set of Rays 18-inch alloy wheels on 235/50R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres which are mounted to suspension that has been altered for wider tracks.

Here, the motorsport-inspired Prius has also been given a bumper with a larger, rectangular intake with a honeycomb grille, and quartet of LED units in each corner reminiscent of the headlamps on prototype endurance race cars.

With access to the car’s interior granted, we can now see that the left-hand-drive unit gets a pair of front seats which are notably sportier than the set that comes as standard in the regular Prius, being GR-branded sports seats with integrated headrests. As for the rear compartment, there are no rear seats, a la GR Corolla Morizo Edition.

According to information from UMW Toyota Motor, the Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition features a hybrid EV all-wheel-drive powertrain, though there is no mention if there has been any alteration made in the interests of on-circuit performance.

In terms of the regular, road-going Prius with AWD, this driveline consists of a 152 PS/188 Nm M20A-FXS 2.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 113 PS/206 Nm electric motor for a combined output of 196 PS, while the E-Four layout adds a 41 PS/84 Nm rear electric motor for a total system output of 199 PS.

The second of two powertrain options for the road-going Prius is a 1.8 litre 2ZR-FXE NA four-cylinder engine producing 98 PS and 142 Nm, mated to a more modest 1VM e-motor producing 95 PS and 185 Nm for a total system output of 140 PS. Both 1.8L and 2.0L versions are paired to an elecrtronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT), and are accompanied by a 4.08 Ah lithium-ion battery.

As for the Prius that can be bought from showrooms, the fifth-generation model that made its debut in November 2022 isn’t on sale officially in Malaysia.. yet. If or when it does, would you buy one?

