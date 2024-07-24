Tesla to unveil new models in 1H 2025, robotaxi unveiling October 10; Gigafactory Mexico on hold

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / July 24 2024 7:40 pm

At its 2024 second quarter earnings call, Tesla has stated that “new vehicles, including more affordable models” continue to be on track for a start of production in the first half of 2025.

These vehicles will make use of “aspects of the next-generation platform” along with aspects of existing platforms, and these new models will be able to be produced on the same manufacturing lines as those of the current Tesla model line-up, it said.

In addition to its upcoming passenger car models, Tesla has also stated October 10 as the date for the unveiling of its robotaxi, which Bloomberg previously reported has been delayed from its August 8 unveiling date to allow Tesla’s design team more time to work on prototypes.

Meanwhile, prior plans for the construction of the Mexico gigafactory have been put on hold until after the 2024 United States presidential elections, as former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump has vowed to impose taxes on cars made in Mexico.

“Trump has said that he will put heavy tariffs on vehicles produced in Mexico, so it doesn’t make sense to invest a lot in Mexico if that is going to be the case. So, we will kind of need to see how things play out politically,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the Q2 2024 earnings call.

Earlier this week, Trump vowed to immediately reverse the current Biden administration’s EV policies should he be re-elected as president for the coming term. While the Biden administration doesn’t have an EV mandate, it has policies in place to promote EV adoption.

Tesla also expects that its vehicle volume growth rate “may be notably lower” that its growth rate achieved last year as the carmaker’s teams are working on its upcoming cars and other products. Tesla also expects its automotive business growth rate in 2024 to be outpaced by its energy generation and storage business.

