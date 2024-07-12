Tesla robotaxi unveiling delayed to October 2024

Posted in International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / July 12 2024 3:08 pm

Electric carmaker Tesla has delayed the launch of its robotaxi to October due to instructions for the design team to rework certain elements of the vehicle, reported Bloomberg as cited by Reuters.

The “Redwood” project emerged to be a robotaxi, in place of the low-cost ‘Model 2’ that was to be priced from US$25,000 and positioned below the Model 3 reported Reuters in April citing internal messages sighted by the news wire.

“I’ve seen no indication that Tesla is on track for a meaningful deployment of the kind of automated driving system that Tesla has consistently promised,” University of South Carolina law professor Bryant Walker Smith, with expertise in autonomous vehicle law told Reuters.

Some others are more optimistic. “In the grand scheme of things, two months don’t change the picture. I actually think it’s a good thing that Elon and company are getting their ducks in a row to do this launch right,” said Jamie Meyers, senior analyst at Laffer Tengler Investments, which holds positions in Tesla, said Reuters.

Cheaper Tesla models have been pitched to be set for debut before the second half of 2025, and the ‘unboxed’ manufacturing method was stillborn along with the ‘Model 2’, and the brand’s upcoming models will instead use current manufacturing lines and share aspects with current platforms.

Also in April this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was reportedly in Beijing, China for meetings, when Tesla received endorsement for data security regulations, enabling Tesla vehicles to access parts of China which were previously off-limits to the cars. Some reports suggested that Tesla partnered with Baidu for map and navigation data, in order to allow Full Self Driving (FSD) to work in the Chinese market.

In May this year, Musk proposed the use of Tesla vehicles as ‘taxis’ in China as a way of testing the vehicles’ FSD functions for the China market, though Chinese authorities did not immediately approve widespread use of FSD functions, reported China Daily.

