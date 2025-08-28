Bufori CS8 launched – Malaysian-made GT with 6.4L V8; 810 hp, 0-100 3.0s; carbon-kevlar body; RM2.188m

In Bufori, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Danny Tan / August 28 2025 11:33 am

After 10 years of development, the Bufori CS8 is finally launched . We gave you a first look at the production CS8 from last week’s Affin Bank track day event at Sepang International Circuit, and now here is the coupe in its full glory, sans camouflage. What do you think?

Compared to the CS prototype that we detailed back in 2019, it’s immediately apparent that the production CS8 is longer, and the good guys from Kepong (yes, Bufori is based there with 150 Malaysian staff) confirm that the wheelbase has been lengthened by 350 mm. Also longer are the rear overhangs, and the resulting coupe looks better proportioned, and the extra length benefits cabin space too.

The bigger body – made from Bufori’s signature carbon-kevlar hybrid composite, which it first used way back in 1989 – was in the company’s plans all along. As we reported back in 2019, the extra length and more luxurious trappings are part of a move away from the prototype’s sports car origins to a ‘grand touring’ brief.

We heard them mention ‘ultra high performance GT’, so you can think of the CS8 as Bufori’s rendition of an Aston Martin Vanquish or Bentley Continental GT Speed. Like those sleek British coupes, the Bufori has a big engine sitting back under its long hood.

The ‘8’ in the name stands for the number of cylinders the 6.4-litre supercharged V8 has – based on a Hemi, this blueprinted purpose-built engine with forged internals puts out a claimed 810 hp (750 of those horses can be found at the wheels) and 973 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. You’ll hear plenty of the rumbly V8 from quad exhaust tips.

Paired to an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox sending drive to the rear wheels via a limited slip differential, the CS8 dispatches the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.0 seconds flat (launch control available), while top speed is limited to 330 km/h.

The eye-popping figures exceed the original targets of 3.5 seconds and 320 km/h, and they are perhaps aided by an estimated kerb weight of 1,550 kg, which is roughly what a regular Porsche 911 weighs. There’s a built-in data logger for you to record your speedy shenanigans.

A car this fast need serious stopping power, and the brakes are slotted and ventilated floating rotors measuring 380 mm in front and 350 mm at the rear, held by six-piston calipers in front and four-piston units at the back, by Brembo. The launch car is wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres wrapping 19-inch forged alloys, and not the Pilot Sport Cup 2 R semi-slicks used at Sepang last week.

Equipment include automatic LED headlamps/DRLs/foglamps, LED rear lights, auto wipers, keyless entry and remote start, electrochromic rear view mirror, powered steering adjustment, dual-zone AC/heating, electronic parking brake, mood lighting, 13.6-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6.1 sound system and wireless phone charger, among other kit. There’s also a surprise feature that’s very Malaysian – an integrated SmartTAG.

The seats you see here are claimed to be one of the most expensive models in the industry, specifically designed for the CS8. The leather-wrapped eight-way adjustable Recaros with four-way lumbar are significantly more comfortable than the Sabelt CF-shell racing seats found in the CS prototype – another nod in the luxury GT direction.

There are some driver assist and convenience features too, on top of basic safety items such as airbags and ESC. Bufori lists adaptive cruise control, front and rear park assist, 360-degree parking camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning/assist and tyre pressure monitoring on the brochure. Speaking of that, the CS8 gets a tyre repair kit and a nice Snap-On tool kit (worth RM13k) in the 252-litre boot.

When it comes to trim, your options are limitless. It’s like customising a Bentley, but with company owner Gerry Khouri’s guidance and the possibility of popping in to the factory to check on your masterpiece-in-progress. They’ll probably take you out for lunch after!

Those whose needs go beyond what mass market carmakers can provide often seek out Bufori to provide a bespoke touch to their otherwise normal cars. Fittings for virtually anything can be designed and fabricated here, whether it’s for Alphards or aircraft, and we’re expecting infinite possibilities for the CS8 too. Owners will get a scale model of their actual CS8, which is a nice touch.

Speaking of options, should you find the 6.4L supercharged V8 a bit much, you can have the same engine in naturally aspirated form (475 hp/640 Nm, still sounds great), or even a 3.6L V6 in supercharged (455 hp/495 Nm) or NA (320 hp/352 Nm) guise.

Want a twin-turbo engine with a more ‘manageable’ 3.0L capacity? 550 hp, 677 Nm, can be discussed. But if you’re going for something as offbeat as a Bufori, why not just go all out and get the full 810 horses?

Bufori CS8 spec sheet – click to enlarge

The Bufori CS8 starts from RM2.188 million on-the-road without insurance, regardless of engine choice. That’s a lot of money, but perhaps the performance on offer, exclusivity and the level of ‘handmadeness’ of the car will sway a few. “No car in the world is more hand made than a Bufori,” Khouri says, adding that it takes over 9,000 man-hours to build a CS8, compared to between 18 to 450 hours for mass produced cars.

While a Bufori isn’t for everyone, the CS8 could be something interesting for someone who already has everything – the wildcard of the fleet.

GALLERY: Bufori CS8 launch

GALLERY: Bufori CS8 studio images, specification sheet and options brochure

GALLERY: Bufori CS8 preview at Sepang

GALLERY: Bufori components display

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.