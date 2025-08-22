Production Bufori CS8 previewed – Malaysian-made 6.4L V8 ‘UHP GT’ launching next week, 810 hp, 3.0s

In Bufori, Cars, Local News / by Danny Tan / August 22 2025 1:21 pm

Here’s a surprise. The production Bufori CS8 made its first public appearance at an Affin Bank track day event for its Diventium private banking customers yesterday morning.

The high-net-worth individuals were given an introduction to the manufacturer of handcrafted cars based in Kepong, before being taken on taxi rides on a wet Sepang International Circuit by some of Malaysia’s best drivers. On track duty were the CS prototypes that we detailed back in 2019, and the Geneva limousine, surely one of the most unlikely cars ever to have lapped SIC.

But we crashed the rich man party to check out the production CS8, which was covered in a camouflage design reminiscent of the A90 Supra’s. If you’ve seen the prototype before, it’s immediately apparent that the production CS8 is longer, and Bufori confirms that the wheelbase has been lengthened by 350 mm. Together with longer rear overhangs, the CS8 looks better proportioned, and the extra length benefits cabin space too.

The bigger body (made from Bufori’s signature carbon-kevlar hybrid composite) was in the company’s plans all along. As we reported back in 2019, the extra length and more luxurious trappings are part of a move away from the prototype’s sports car origins to a ‘grand touring’ brief – we heard them mention ‘ultra high performance GT’ at the event. Think Aston Martin.

Like those sleek coupes from Gaydon, the Bufori CS8 has a big engine far back under its long hood. The ‘8’ in the name stands for the number of cylinders of the 6.4 litre supercharged V8 engine – based on the Hemi, this blueprinted purpose-built motor with forged internals puts out a claimed 810 hp (750 at the wheels) and 973 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. You’ll hear plenty of the rumbly V8 from quad exhaust tips.

Paired to an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox sending drive to the rear wheels via a limited slip differential, the 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 3.0 seconds flat (launch control available) while top speed is limited to 330 km/h. These eye-popping figures that exceed the original targets (3.5 seconds, 320 km/h) are perhaps aided by an estimated kerb weight of 1,550 kg, which is roughly what a regular Porsche 911 weighs. There’s a built-in data logger for you to keep count.

A car this fast need serious stopping power, and the brakes are slotted and ventilated floating rotors measuring 380 mm in front and 350 mm at the rear, held by six-piston calipers in front and four-piston units at the back, by Brembo. The tyres on this camouflaged mule are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R semi-slicks wrapping 19-inch forged alloys.

Equipment include automatic LED headlamps/DRLs/foglamps, LED rear lights, auto wipers, keyless entry and remote start, electrochromic rear view mirror, powered steering adjustment, dual-zone AC/heating, electronic parking brake, mood lighting, 13.6-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6.1 sound system and wireless phone charger, among other kit.

The seats you see here are eight-way adjustable Recaros with four-way lumbar, which are significantly more comfortable than the Sabelt CF-shell racing seats found in the CS prototype – another nod in the luxury GT direction.

There are some driver assist and convenience features too, on top of basic safety items such as airbags and ESC. CS8 buyers will get adaptive cruise control, front and rear park assist, 360-degree parking camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning/assist and tyre pressure monitoring. Speaking of that, the CS8 gets a tyre repair kit and a nice Snap-On tool kit in the 252-litre boot.

When it comes to trim, your options are limitless. It’s like customising a Bentley, but with company owner Gerry Khouri’s guidance and the possibility of popping in to the factory to check on your masterpiece.

Those whose needs go beyond what mass market carmakers can provide often seek out Bufori to provide a bespoke touch to their otherwise normal cars. Fittings for virtually anything can be designed and fabricated here, whether it’s for Alphards or aircraft, and we’re expecting infinite possibilities for the CS8 too. Owners will get a scale model of their actual CS8, which is a nice touch.

Speaking of options, should you find the 6.4L supercharged V8 ‘a bit much’, you can have the same engine in naturally aspirated form (475 hp/640 Nm), or even a 3.6L V6 in supercharged (455 hp/495 Nm) or NA (320 hp/352 Nm) guise. Want a twin-turbo engine with a more ‘manageable’ 3.0L capacity? 550 hp, 677 Nm, can be discussed. But if you’re going for something so offbeat, why not just ‘go all out’ and get that ‘charged Hemi?

The Bufori CS8 will be fully unveiled next week along with its price (a base Porsche 911 Carrera is priced from RM1.43 million these days, by the way), and we’ll be back with with a full gallery and more details. For now, check out the pics below and compare it with the quirkier original CS prototype. What do you think?

A Bufori isn’t for everyone, but it could be something interesting for someone who already has everything. The wildcard of the garage.

GALLERY: Production Bufori CS8 preview

GALLERY: Bufori components display

